Sara Silverman Reveals Why She Shares A Toothbrush With Her Boyfriend

Comedian Sarah Silverman’s toothbrush joke killed Wednesday on “The View” where the panel heard all about how Silverman shares a toothbrush with her boyfriend, but there was a punchline to this conversation.

“We’ve never not shared a toothbrush,” Silverman told the cast, which caused co-host Sunny Hostin to say she’s “befuddled” by such behavior, which then set up the punchline the comedian was waiting to drop on these ladies who could sure use a good laugh in their lives.

“Why is that so gross? We kiss each other where we pee!” Silverman deadpanned.

“Not everyone does that!” old hag Joy Behar, 79, fired back.

Whopper Goldberg wasn’t having it. “Look, do what you wanna do in your house!” the retired comedian said before cutting to commercial.

“My body, my choice!” Silverman shot back.

What a nice change of pace for the viewers at home who typically sit there and listen to Behar rail on abortion or Whopper share her thoughts on the Holocaust.