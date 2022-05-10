Joy Behar Is On Incredible Run of Idiocy Since Roe Leak

I suppose there’s an argument to be made that someone other than Joy Behar is the dumbest person on television. But that argument would be weak.

Though all of the View ladies are rather infuriated that the Supreme Court voted in a first draft to overturn Roe v. Wade, no one is taking it harder than Behar.

Tuesday, Behar defended the protestors who have terrorized the home and neighborhood of Justice Samuel Alito. Alito, of course, penned the draft, so he’s enemy No. 3 on The View. Donald Trump and Elon Musk are, of course, 1 and 2.

When guest host Alyssa Farah said the protestors outside Alito’s home were going too far, Behar responded:

“[The mob protest] shows Alito what it feels like to lose your freedom of choice. He cannot leave the house easily. Maybe that’s a good lesson for them.”

Behar is having what we call a “moment.”

Last week, Behar announced that the Supreme Court is thinking about bringing back racial segregation in American schools. Her proof? She didn’t have any.

Behar then called on all women to abstain from sex until each birthing person can have an abortion at their convenience. Behar said she knows from experience that sex gives women power, and they ought to use it.

Now, Behar says that Alito deserves to be threatened at his home because he wants to return the abortion issue to the states.

And that’s what these protestors are doing, threatening him, intimidating him. Protesting outside the Supreme Court is fine. Doing so outside a private residence is not.

Even the Washington Post, an openly pro-choice publication, cited a federal law, called 18 U.S.C. Section 1507, which prohibits “pickets or parades” at any judge’s residence, “with the intent of influencing.”

“Who cares?” Behar probably mumbled somewhere.

Behar proved during the very violent George Floyd riots in 2020 that she doesn’t care whether a group breaks the law, so long as the group has the right political motivations to do so.

Joy Behar, the official dumbest person on television.