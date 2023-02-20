Lawyer Accused Of Burning Through $10.2 Million In Company Funds During Epic Vegas Bender, Took Photo With NFL QBs

Videos by OutKick

Lawyer Sara King is in some scorching hot water after allegedly lighting a mountain of company money on fire in Las Vegas.

The Los Angeles lawyer is accused in a lawsuit of “falsifying millions of dollars worth of loans from LDR International Limited of the British Virgin Islands,” according to the New York Post. King is accused of taking 97 loans from January 2022 through October 2022 meant for third parties, but that apparently never happened.

In an attempt to gain the trust of the people writing the checks, King sent several photos portraying a high rolling lifestyle. One of the photos included King with several NFL QBs. Specifically, she was pictured with Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen at The Match in Las Vegas back in 2022. However, that’s where the fun just got started.

Sara King accused of using a photo with NFL QBs to falsely secure loans. (Credit: Central District of California court records)

Sara King is accused of going on an all-time bender.

King is accused of going on an all-time bender and blowing through $10.2 million. The lawsuit claims, “King spent the majority of the funds loaned by Plaintiff to King Lending to gamble in Las Vegas, fund an extravagant lifestyle, and for other personal uses by King. Plaintiff is informed and believes that King moved into the Wynn Las Vegas resort and hotel, lived there for six months, and gambled 24/7,” according to the same New York Post lawsuit.

Honestly, how mad can you be about someone shacking up in the Wynn in Las Vegas? If you’re going to allegedly rip people off to the tune of $10.2 million, you might as well stay in luxury.

While Sara King might have had the time of her life allegedly living high on the hog in Vegas, she’s dead broke now, according to her version of events. In fact, she doesn’t even have enough money to buy a 30-rack of Busch Light.

If you’re going to allegedly steal money, you might as well go big.

To be clear, OutKick most certainly doesn’t endorse the idea of jacking a company’s money under false pretenses. That’s a hard pass from us. At the same time, we certainly appreciate a great Vegas bender.

It sounds like King had herself one of the ages. She allegedly blew through more than $10 million and holed up at the Wynn.

For those of you who don’t know, the Wynn is the best hotel in Vegas. It’s like stepping into a different world. It’s luxury that you have to experience to believe. Sara King apparently experienced it at a level most of us can’t even imagine. Of course, it allegedly wasn’t bankrolled with her own money, but that’s for the courts to figure out.

Sara King accused of staying at the Wynn during alleged Vegas bender. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Best of luck to Sara King moving forward. It definitely sounds like she’s going to need it.