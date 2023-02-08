Videos by OutKick

Wynn will hook up people looking to travel to the Eagles/Chiefs Super Bowl in style, but it won’t come cheap.

The Super Bowl is always a major social event, and oftentimes, the game comes second for a lot of guests. Celebrities roll down with the goal of just getting sloshed, rubbing elbows with the rich and famous and having a good time.

How much do Super Bowl tickets cost? (Photo by Adam Bow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Does that sound like something you might enjoy? Well, do we have some good news for you. For the cheap price of just $1 million, Wynn has a package you don’t want to miss, according to TMZ.

What does a $1 million buy when it comes to the Super Bowl package?

The list is pretty awesome. The package includes round trip travel on a private jet to Arizona for 12 total people, meet and greet with Shaq, Gronk and Guy Fieri, private deck for four Super Bowl events, unlimited vodka and champagne, security details (are they packing?), SUV transport, a private VIP bathroom and access to a spa.

Wynn selling $1 million Super Bowl package. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Who is ready to break off a chunk of cash to enjoy the Super Bowl in style?

Noticeably, the list of what’s included in the package doesn’t actually include tickets to the game. That’s going to cost you extra cash.

The average price to get into the Super Bowl as of Wednesday morning is just under $6,000 on SeatGeek. However, if you’re able to drop $1 million for a travel and party package, an extra $6,000 is a rounding error.

As for the package Wynn is selling, it sounds badass. Too expensive for most people to even consider buying? Of course, but it’s not meant for us blue-collar folks.

It’s meant for the Wynn clientele. For those of you who don’t know, the Wynn is viewed as the best hotel in Vegas and it’s specifically marketed to people who are loaded. When you walk inside, you just feel money oozing all over the place. It’s truly an incredible hotel.

People who are willing to drop a few thousand dollars on a nice dinner and then $50,000 on the tables while sipping on $100 a glass whiskey is who this is meant for.

The Wynn is selling an insane Super Bowl package. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

There’s just one big gripe. I love the unlimited vodka and champagne. It’s a great start, but what about some cold domestic beer? Where is the Miller Lite? Where is the Bud Light? Nobody wants to crush hard alcohol all day. You need to mix in some cold brews for the boys.

The Wynn’s Super Bowl package should include domestic beer as well. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

Other than that, this package sounds epic. Too bad I’m just a few dollars (scratch that, a lot of dollars) short of the $1 million needed to buy it.