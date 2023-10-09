Saquon Barkley Claims He Yelled At Fans To Stick Up For Daniel Jones

Videos by OutKick

Saquon Barkley is flipping the narrative about his heated sideline interaction with a fan on Sunday.

The New York Giants running back did not play on Sunday due to his high ankle sprain, but that didn’t stop him from talking trash with a Miami Dolphins fan. After the clip circulated on X, one user framed the interaction as Barkley “beefing with fans.”

Barkley took to social media to post his own version of the story, saying that he was talking back to fans who were trash-talking quarterback Daniel Jones..

Stop reaching and trying to make it a me vs fans thing I’m not gonna just sit there and not say anything while you talk crazy to 8 after he just got hurt… buddy knew he was in the wrong https://t.co/YvHYAtFdKn — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) October 9, 2023

Saquon Barkley’s Story Makes Sense If It’s True

According to Barkley, the fan (or fans) were bashing Jones right after the quarterback exited the game due to a neck injury. Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkle sacked Jones in the fourth quarter, which evidently aggravated Jones’ neck.

#DanielJones ruled out with neck.

Not related to 2021 season ending cervical spine injury but full analysis here:https://t.co/sFIF9pBPqF pic.twitter.com/HxL7dGr8Un — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) October 8, 2023

Jones’ 2021 season ended because of a neck injury, so the Giants were rightfully concerned. Fortunately, Jones said postgame that he did not sustain any major injuries.

“I’m in some pain, physical game, meet with the doctors and trainers and go from there,” Jones said. “It’s just my neck, my neck’s sore.”

This certainly gives Barkley a case: teammates should stand up for their quarterback no matter what. But the injury and Barkley’s reaction is a microcosm of the Giants season: if something bad could happen, it has.

The Giants currently sit alone in the NFC East cellar with a 1-4 record, and New York desperately needs Barkley to get healthy. Maybe then he can start silencing fans in a more productive way.