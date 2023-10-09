Saquon Barkley Furiously Shouts At Dolphins Fans Amid Blowout Giants Loss

Videos by OutKick
Saquon Barkley lost his cool.
Sunday was a tough day for the New York Giants; especially Barkley, who was sidelined with a lingering ankle sprain.
Barkley hit a boiling point on the Hard Rock Stadium sidelines.
Footage from the game showed Barkley yelling at a Dolphins fan, shouting what appeared to be five words: “you a b**ch a** motherf**er.”
See for yourself:
What did the fan say to spark a harsh response from the typically zen Barkley? Whoever they are, they had plenty of material to use against Barkley and the Giants.
One-win season … pathetic offense … extensive injuries … the Giants are going through it.
The Giants played like double-digit underdogs against the Dolphins.
Miami sliced through New York’s defense in the second half after a tight first two quarters.
Without Barkley, the Giants put up a measly 16 points, which was somewhat of an improvement compared to Week 4’s 27-3 disaster against Seattle. New York’s backfield combined for 21 rush attempts and 46 rushing yards.
Miami had no mercy for the lowly Giants, winning 31-16. To make matters worse for Big Blue, quarterback Daniel Jones — after another sub-par outing — left the game to start the fourth quarter after injuring his neck with a hard hit from linebacker Andrew Van Ginkle. Jones suffered a season-ending neck injury in 2021.
Barkley gained optimism over a potential return this week until the game-time decision ruled him out.
Giants fans hope that the heckler told Barkley to get back on the field — the offense desperately needs him.
