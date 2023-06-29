San Jose Sharks Play ‘Fresh Prince’ Theme After Drafting Will Smith

Videos by OutKick

San Jose is where rookie NHL centerman Will Smith will be spending most of his days.

Drafted with the fourth-overall selection of the 2023 NHL Draft, the coincidentally named Will Smith — associated with the Hollywood actor — embraced the jokes with his name.

Upon his selection by the San Jose Sharks, Smith walked out to the famed “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” theme song, which starred Will Smith (the actor).

It was an entertaining bit on a memorable night for Smith.

When the ESPN interview put him on the spot to sing the theme, Smith awkwardly raced through the intro.

WATCH:

After being drafted 4th overall by the San Jose Sharks, Will Smith walked up to the stage with 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' playing in the arena 😂pic.twitter.com/Am1yBx0frT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 28, 2023

Will Smith used the Fresh Prince theme to walk to the stage, sings the song pic.twitter.com/JGqJoYrNmL — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) June 28, 2023

The NHL rook isn’t the only athlete to don the name.

There are also guys like Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith and late Saints defensive end Will Smith.

Smith, the newly selected Sharks player, may live under the shadow of the actor for the rest of his career.

Or he can give the name a new legacy by playing his way to an all-time great in hockey. No pressure …