San Francisco 49ers Try To Start Fight, Clear Bench As Eagles Advance To Super Bowl

Videos by OutKick

The NFC Championship Game was decided well before the final whistle blew. 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy got hurt on the team’s first drive. Backup quarterback Josh Johnson suffered a concussion on the team’s first drive of the second half. The Philadelphia Eagles advanced to the Super Bowl practically by default.

There’s an argument to be made that the Eagles faced the easiest path to the Super Bowl in history. They beat the mediocre 9-7-1 New York Giants at home in the Divisional Round, then knocked out San Francisco’s starting quarterback on the sixth play of the NFC Conference Championship.

Purdy returned to the game after Johnson left, but he couldn’t throw the football. He attempted just four passes in the game, despite the team trailing by multiple scores before halftime.

But the 49ers decided that they weren’t going down without a fight. Although that fight technically happened on the football field, it didn’t have much to do with the game.

First, Dre Greenlaw threw some heavy left hooks trying to force a fumble. The refs flagged him for a personal foul, though he at least is trying to make a football play. Kind of.

Dre Greenlaw out here boxing 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/hpk3Ck5Wct — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) January 29, 2023

Then, late in the fourth quarter with the game well in hand, San Francisco offensive lineman Trent Williams straight WWE’d Eagles defender K’Von Wallace to the ground.

Williams threw a punch and several 49ers came running off the sideline to get into the fracas.

Here was the 49ers-Eagles fight in the final minutes. 🏈 #NFCChampionship pic.twitter.com/wfh7Y3xS9s — The Comeback (@thecomeback) January 29, 2023

Trent Williams slams K’Von Wallace to the ground, sparking a bench-clearing fracas in the NFC Championship. (Image: Screenshot, FOX Sports)

Eagles-49ers nearly turns ugly as frustrations boil over

Give the Eagles credit where credit is due. Yes, they defended their teammate from a mauling, but they allowed cooler heads to prevail. They know they are heading to the Super Bowl and there’s no reason to risk injury or suspension in a fight.

Also, no shade toward the 49ers. I’d be pretty pissed too if my season ended because both of my quarterbacks suffered injuries … after losing two other quarterbacks earlier in the season.

San Francisco did everything it could to overcome a rash of injury, but in the end, your starting quarterback has to be able to actually throw the football to have a chance to win the NFC Championship.

Breaking news, I know.

Unfortunately for fans, the game was a complete dud that really wasn’t competitive.

Now, the Eagles wait for the winner of the AFC Championship to see if they will face the Kansas City Chiefs or the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl.

Let’s hope it’s a better game.