‘No Fun League’ Flags Dre Greenlaw For Trying To Punch Football Away

The NFL is finding any excuse to throw laundry on the field.

As the NFC Championship Game was winding down and the Eagles were looking at a surefire victory over the injured San Francisco 49ers, the No Fun League flagged SF for pretty much no reason in the fourth quarter.

Niners linebacker Dre Greenlaw was flagged for Unsportsmanlike Conduct after going full Peanut Tillman and repeatedly trying to punch the ball out of the clutches of Eagles RB Kenneth Gainwell.

WATCH:

Dre Greenlaw, putting in work on the heavy bag (and giving up 15 yards for roughness after the whistle while trying to punch the ball out) pic.twitter.com/x80RN1Ekiq — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) January 29, 2023

Greenlaw landed clean hits on the football with every hit, albeit in full desperation mode as the Niners were down by three scores, but the refs found it offensive and decided to penalize an already defeated team.

The refs gave Philly a big non-call in the first quarter after failing to call a dropped pass by DeVonta Smith.

The Devonta Smith one-handed catch should've actually been incomplete as the ball clearly hit the ground. Eagles hurried to the line, seems like the 49ers didn't get the correct angle in time. Huge, huge miss.pic.twitter.com/efJ9pmb3sC — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 29, 2023

Moments later, the teams got into a bench-clearing fight after Niners offensive lineman Trent Williams slammed Eagles safety K’Von Wallace to the ground. Both players were ejected from the contest.

The quarter finally came to a wrap, and the Eagles defeated the Niners, 31-7. Philly is heading back to the Super Bowl for the first time since defeating the New England Patriots in 2017.