Dueling Reports Surface About The PAC-12 Adding A New Member

Dan Patrick believes the PAC-12 will announce San Diego State as a new member very soon, but not everybody is in agreement.
There’s been serious speculation swirling that the Aztecs are on the brink of joining the conference after word broke that the two sides were talking.
Now, an official announcement is apparently imminent in the eyes of the popular sports host. Dan Patrick reported Monday that his sources claim the PAC-12 will announce the addition of SDSU at some point “this week.”
While Dan Patrick claims the announcement is coming in a matter of days, other reporters have pushed back on the timeline or if it will happen at all. Take Patrick’s comments vs. the others as you will. There’s clear competing narratives.
Is San Diego State a great fit for the PAC-12?
Context is very important when it comes to situations like this one. The PAC-12 is in big trouble, and the future of the conference is very much up in the air.
USC and UCLA are heading to the Big Ten starting in 2024, the conference has failed to get a new media deal at this point, the Big 12 already has one and it’s unclear if more teams might leave.
That’s why adding SDSU is critical for George Kliavkoff and the PAC-12. The conference needs money, stability and a plan for the future.
By adding SDSU, it sends a clear signal Kliavkoff is committed to doing whatever is necessary to keep the conference alive.
San Diego State also makes a lot of sense for the PAC-12. The Aztecs have a new football stadium that can be outfitted for a capacity north of 50,000, it makes geographic sense and it’s a brand people recognize.
If the PAC-12 is going to expand, it needs to add programs that can compete and have resources. The Aztecs can get the job done. It might be a bit of a slow transition, but SDSU can absolutely fit well in the PAC-12.