Dueling Reports Surface About The PAC-12 Adding A New Member

Dan Patrick believes the PAC-12 will announce San Diego State as a new member very soon, but not everybody is in agreement.

There’s been serious speculation swirling that the Aztecs are on the brink of joining the conference after word broke that the two sides were talking.

Now, an official announcement is apparently imminent in the eyes of the popular sports host. Dan Patrick reported Monday that his sources claim the PAC-12 will announce the addition of SDSU at some point “this week.”

Source: San Diego State is expected to join the Pac 12. Announcement could be made as early as this week. #SDSU #Aztecs pic.twitter.com/o1n6YkTLKN — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) November 7, 2022

While Dan Patrick claims the announcement is coming in a matter of days, other reporters have pushed back on the timeline or if it will happen at all. Take Patrick’s comments vs. the others as you will. There’s clear competing narratives.

In other words, I have no reason to believe the DP Show report is accurate if the timeframe is the next few weeks. https://t.co/qIrvRH9sxx — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) November 7, 2022

If "as early as this week" really means "sometime after Nov. 17 and perhaps not ever," then the report is 100% accurate https://t.co/ykb4SRFljn — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) November 7, 2022

Re: the report about the Pac-12 announcing the addition of SDSU as soon as this week, a source close to the situation tells @TheAthletic that the report is inaccurate.



It's been my understanding that the Pac-12 will do its media deal first before any conference expansion. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 7, 2022

Is San Diego State a great fit for the PAC-12?

Context is very important when it comes to situations like this one. The PAC-12 is in big trouble, and the future of the conference is very much up in the air.

USC and UCLA are heading to the Big Ten starting in 2024, the conference has failed to get a new media deal at this point, the Big 12 already has one and it’s unclear if more teams might leave.

That’s why adding SDSU is critical for George Kliavkoff and the PAC-12. The conference needs money, stability and a plan for the future.

San Diego State will reportedly join the PAC-12 soon. (Photo by Justin Fine/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By adding SDSU, it sends a clear signal Kliavkoff is committed to doing whatever is necessary to keep the conference alive.

San Diego State also makes a lot of sense for the PAC-12. The Aztecs have a new football stadium that can be outfitted for a capacity north of 50,000, it makes geographic sense and it’s a brand people recognize.

Will San Diego State join the PAC-12? (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If the PAC-12 is going to expand, it needs to add programs that can compete and have resources. The Aztecs can get the job done. It might be a bit of a slow transition, but SDSU can absolutely fit well in the PAC-12.