The PAC-12 Is Looking At Adding A Program Located In California

The PAC-12 is reportedly interested in possibly bringing San Diego State into the fold.

With USC and UCLA leaving for the Big Ten in a couple years, commissioner George Kliavkoff has been fighting to make sure the conference survives.

While the fate of the PAC-12 still remains very much up in the air, adding teams could help stop the hemorrhaging. One of the teams the conference is looking at is San Diego State, and the two sides have had “ongoing communication,” according to John Canzano.

SDSU is currently in the MWC.

Does San Diego State make sense for the PAC-12?

Last week, Kliavkoff said, “We’re going to be looking at schools that make sense for us.” SDSU is already in the perfect geographic location and has substantial resources.

Plus, the Aztecs just built a brand new football stadium. If necessary, it can be expanded to hold a capacity of up to more than 50,000.

It certainly seems like the stadium was built with possible expansion in mind, and it now looks like the PAC-12 might make an offer.

The conference is also in the middle of negotiating a new media rights deal, which will certainly impact any potential expansion.

George Kliavkoff is fighting for the conference’s survival.

More than anything, Kliavkoff needs to do something if he wants the conference to survive. He’s spent months trying to convince everyone the PAC-12 is just fine. Of course, that’s a complete lie unless some major changes are made.

Adding SDSU would certainly be a step in the right direction. It won’t make up for losing UCLA and USC, but it might help the conference live to fight another day.