Videos by OutKick

San Diego State has apparently made the decision to join the PAC-12.

There’s been speculation for months that the Aztecs could be poached out of the MWC by the PAC-12, and it now looks like it will happen.

AD John Wicker told people at a swim and dive championship banquet over the weekend that San Diego State is joining the PAC-12 and an announcement is coming soon.

SMU is also believed to be a PAC-12 target.

At a swim and dive championship banquet in Houston yesterday, the San Diego State Athletic Director told people SDSU will be joining the Pac-12 and it will be announced soon. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) February 19, 2023

Can San Diego State help the PAC-12 survive?

Right now, the PAC-12 is desperately trying to land a new media. The conference is entering the final football season of its current deal, and no new one has been established.

That’s really bad news for George Kliavkoff’s conference. With every day that passes without a new deal, the worse it gets.

SDSU AD says the Aztecs are joining the PAC-12. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

The PAC-12 has taken a hard look at expanding in order to survive, and SDSU was always right at the top of the list.

If the Aztecs do join, which seems likely at this point, will it move the needle much? The honest answer is probably not. It’s neat for San Diego State and the program’s fans, but no network is going to race to write a check because SDSU joined the PAC-12.

USC and UCLA are leaving in 2024 for the Big Ten. No conference becomes more valuable when its top two assets leave.

San Diego State allegedly gearing up to join the PAC-12. Will the conference also land a new media deal? (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Kliavkoff needs to figure out a new media deal and needs to do it ASAP. San Diego State joining the conference is a nice step towards stability, but it’s far from enough.