Former Gender Fluid Biden Official Who Was In Charge of Spent Nuclear Waste Cops Plea In Stolen Airport Luggage Case

Former Biden administration official Samuel Brinton won’t do time behind bars after stealing luggage from Harry Reid International Airport.

Brinton, who is non-binary, pleaded no contest to stealing luggage last July, according to Fox5. The former government employee was arrested December 8, 2022. As punishment, the former Department of Energy official will pay $3,670.74 in restitution. He’s also been given a 180-day suspended sentence.

Sam Brinton was the deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposition at the Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy when the crime was committed. It’s pretty crazy someone in such a powerful position was stealing luggage. Brinton was eventually fired.

Samuel Brinton pleads no contest in stolen luggage case. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Sam Brinton faces more issues.

However, Brinton isn’t off the hook just yet. He’s also facing felony charges after allegedly stealing luggage from the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport. The disgraced former Biden official is accused of removing the bag’s ID tag and sneaking away, according to the New York Post.

Brinton admitted to taking the bag, but claimed it was simply an accident. The former DOE employee offered to return it, according to the same New York Post report.

Fashion designer Asya Khamsin also told the New York Post in February she believes it’s possible Brinton also might have stolen her luggage in an unrelated case. She alleges she saw Brinton wearing her custom-made items that were lost at the Washington D.C. airport in 2018. Samuel Brinton does not face charges in that situation, according to the same New York Post report.

Samuel Brinton faces a second stolen luggage case in Minnesota. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

The entire stolen luggage saga was a huge black eye for the Biden administration, and with one case still waiting to be resolved, there’s definitely more embarrassment coming.