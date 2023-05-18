Videos by OutKick

Sammy Brown is considered the top-ranked linebacker in the college football recruiting Class of 2024. He is already putting up big weight as a junior in high school.

Brown hails from Jefferson, Georgia. All major recruiting sites consider him a five-star prospect, and top-20 recruit overall. It’s not hard to see why.

The 6-foot-2, 255-pounder is a freak athlete.

Brown plays both ways for his football team and averaged 16.5 carries and 10.2 tackles per game last year. He also won two state wrestling titles and runs both the 100-meter and 200-meter events during the offseason— and ran the 100 in 10.55 seconds, which is the 5A state record.

Sammy Brown’s future is on the gridiron.

Brown was voted as the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year by Georgia 5A coaches after racking up an astonishing 113 tackles as a junior. That’s a ridiculous number on any level.