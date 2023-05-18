Videos by OutKick
Sammy Brown is considered the top-ranked linebacker in the college football recruiting Class of 2024. He is already putting up big weight as a junior in high school.
Brown hails from Jefferson, Georgia. All major recruiting sites consider him a five-star prospect, and top-20 recruit overall. It’s not hard to see why.
The 6-foot-2, 255-pounder is a freak athlete.
Brown plays both ways for his football team and averaged 16.5 carries and 10.2 tackles per game last year. He also won two state wrestling titles and runs both the 100-meter and 200-meter events during the offseason— and ran the 100 in 10.55 seconds, which is the 5A state record.
Sammy Brown’s future is on the gridiron.
Brown was voted as the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year by Georgia 5A coaches after racking up an astonishing 113 tackles as a junior. That’s a ridiculous number on any level.
Brown’s game is hard to miss, as is his signature mullet.
Perhaps most impressive, though, is what Brown does in the weight room. Although he is only wrapping up his junior year of high school, he is putting up numbers not unlike NFLers.
Brown squatted 545 pounds four times at the end of March. To put that number in perspective, it was a big deal when Nick Chubb put up 610 as a five-year NFL veteran. People went nuts when Jalen Hurts squatted 600 as a senior in college.
Brown isn’t far off from NFL weights and turned heads again on Wednesday when he power cleaned 405 pounds. To put that number in perspective, that is the number that Saquon Barkley was putting up during his junior year at Penn State. Ja’Marr Chase was hitting 315 just last year.
Sammy Brown technically has until next February to sign his Letter of Intent. It may not take that long.
As of right now, Brown is down to Clemson, Georgia, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Ohio State with official visits set for this summer. His plans are to make his final decision and commit in the first week of July.
Wherever Brown ends up, he is going to be a monster. If he ends up with the Sooners, the Brian Bosworth comparisons will be in full effect.
Long live the mullet!