FBI Removes Security Clearance From Three Agents Set To Testify Against FBI

Videos by OutKick

The Federal Bureau of Investigation recently took action against three FBI agents set to testify in front of Congress.

A letter sent to congressional investigators by a top FBI official said the agents’ stated views made the bureau question their “allegiance to the United States.” The letter claims the FBI has removed their security clearances as a result.

Two of the three agents were set to testify in front of the House subcommittee investigating the weaponization of the federal government. Particularly against conservatives.

The committee has received concerning reports from FBI whistleblowers about abuses of power and inappropriate political targeting by the agency.

These accusations are just the latest in a string of concerning incidents from the bureau, some of which were exposed by the recently released Durham report.

READ: CORPORATE MEDIA PREDICTABLY DOWNPLAYS DAMNING DURHAM REPORT

The bureau’s letter was sent to Representative Jim Jordan, who’s heading the subcommittee. The New York Times reached out to his office, with a spokesman calling out the FBI’s decision.

Russell Dye, Jordan’s spokesman, said their actions were “a desperate attempt to salvage their reputation” coming just “before brave whistle-blowers testify about the agency’s politicized behavior and retaliation against anyone who dares speak out.”

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 18: U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) (2nd L) speaks as (L-R) Rep. Scott Fitzgerald (R-WI), Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-ND), Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA), and Rep. W. Gregory Steube (R-FL) listen during a news conference on “FBI whistleblower testimony” at the U.S. Capitol on May 18, 2023 in Washington, DC. The House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government is holding a hearing on “Weaponization of the Federal Government” today. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

FBI Prioritizes Protecting Political Allies

There may be a reasonable explanation for the FBI’s actions to remove security clearances, but the timing is undeniably suspicious.

Just before several of the affected agents are set to publicly discuss wrongdoing at the bureau, they’re targeted for punishment.

It would also be less suspicious if the FBI didn’t have a recent and obvious track record of closing ranks when faced with criticism.

The Durham report exposed, in great detail, how FBI leadership pushed the Trump-Russia investigation despite a clear lack of evidence. They also ignored exculpatory evidence to continue their investigation, while ignoring potential wrongdoing around the Clinton campaign.

Now as a subcommittee under the new Republican-controlled House works to investigate them, they lashed out again.

It’s clear that many government agencies don’t view their mandate as to dispassionately operate in the best interests of the American people. Instead, their goal is primarily to protect and promote their preferred ideology.

In much the same way that agencies like the CDC destroyed their reputation during the pandemic, so too has the FBI.

Possible retaliation is yet another example of why so many Americans have lost trust in the nation’s top investigative agency.