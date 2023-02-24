Former NFL Wide Receiver Sam Hurd Reportedly Released From Prison After 10-Year Stint For Drugs

Videos by OutKick

Sam Hurd, the undrafted wide receiver who played six seasons in the NFL, has reportedly been released from prison. The 37-year-old spent 10 years locked up.

According to the San Antonio Express-News, Hurd was released from prison on Jan. 31 and was sent to a residential reentry management facility.

In April 2013, Hurd pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to possess cocaine and marijuana with intent to distribute and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Hurd was arrested in December 2011 in Chicago after allegedly accepting a kilogram of cocaine from an undercover officer conducting a sting operation.

Hurd was released on a $100,000 bond, but after failing a drug test the next year, he was arrested again.

Sam Hurd spent 10 years of a 15-year sentence in prison. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

During his sentencing, Hurd wished that he had never begun smoking marijuana.

“I regret my actions that caused me to lose my football career that I worked at to succeed since I was 7 years old,” Hurd said, according to WFAA. “My biggest regret was ever smoking marijuana. It led from one bad decision to another bad decision.”

Hurd’s most successful season came with the Dallas Cowboys in 2007, his second year in the league. The Northern Illinois product hauled in 19 catches and a touchdown during the 2007 campaign.

Hurd’s last NFL action came on Sept. 18, 2011, with the Chicago Bears. He played in four games for the Bears in the 2011 campaign catching eight passes for 109 yards.