NBA Player Learns His Fate After Being Charged With Drug Trafficking

Montrezl Harrell has reached a plea deal in his drug case.

The current NBA free agent was hit with drug trafficking charges after he was allegedly found with a few pounds of marijuana back in May, and he had faced five years in prison.

However, he has reached a deal that allows him to avoid any significant punishment.

Montrezl Harrell reaches plea deal in drug case.

The talented basketball player, who played for the Hornets last season, agreed to plead guilty to a charge of simple marijuana possession in exchange for his record being wiped clean if he stays out of trouble for a year, according to TMZ.

His attorney Drew Findling told TMZ his client “is a devoted family man and a committed professional basketball player and has never been a part of any form of marijuana trafficking or any other illegal activity.”

Former Hornets player Montrezl Harrell reaches plea deal in drug case.

Now, Harrell will attempt to find a team to sign him with his criminal case in the books and he got off without getting in much trouble.

Last season, he averaged 13.1 points per game and 6.1 rebounds during time with the Wizards and Hornets.

Montrezl Harrell reaches plea deal in drug case. He pled guilty to a marijuana possession charge.

Those are very respectable stats and he’s only 28 years old. He has plenty of basketball ahead of him, and it’s hard to imagine he doesn’t find a new team to play for with this case behind him.