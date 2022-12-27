Sam Hartman’s time at Wake Forest is reportedly ending.

The star quarterback just capped off another incredible year, and with the NFL or another year of college football in front of him, he’s opted for the latter.

Hartman intends to head to the transfer portal and ultimately land at Notre Dame, according to Pete Thamel.

Sources: Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Notre Dame is the expected landing spot for Hartman. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 27, 2022

Shortly after Thamel’s tweet, Hartman’s bio page was taken down by Wake Forest and now just goes to a 404 page. He’s also no longer listed on the team’s roster page.

Sam Hartman removed from Wake Forest’s roster page. (Credit: Wake Forest Football)

Sam Hartman reportedly on the move.

If Hartman does land in South Bend to play for the Fighting Irish, ND should immediately open as a 2023 top 10 team.

He’s also a considerable upgrade over Tyler Buchner. The young sophomore QB has potential but only played in two games this past season after suffering an injury.

Buchner has some upside, but he’s far from proven. If there’s one thing fans know about Sam Hartman it’s that he’s definitely proven.

Sam Hartman reportedly leaving Wake Forest. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

In his college career so far, he’s thrown for 12,967 yards and passed for an ACC record 110 touchdowns. He’s also added 17 touchdowns on the ground. Sam Hartman puts up numbers like he’s a created player on “NCAA Football.” His stats are truly mind-boggling.

It’s hard to imagine he’s QB1 for Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish aren’t a serious threat.

Sam Hartman expected to transfer to Notre Dame. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

It’s time to pop a bottle of champagne if you’re a Notre Dame fan. Adding Hartman is a hell of a way for Marcus Freeman to enter his second season.