Sam Hartman Drops Epic Line About Drinking After Winning Bowl Game

Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman only had one thing on his mind after beating Missouri in a bowl game:

Finding some cold drinks.

The redshirt junior and Demon Deacons beat Missouri 27-17 Friday in the Gasparilla Bowl, and now all eyes are on what Sam Hartman will do. Will he go to the NFL or will he return to Wake Forest in 2023?

Well, he’s not worried about that at the moment. He simply wanted to “find the place with the coldest drinks” after beating the Tigers.

Sam Hartman when asked about the process for him moving forward: “Find the place with the coldest drinks. “ — Les Johns (@Les_Johns) December 24, 2022

Sam Hartman with a line for the ages.

Hartman is incredibly easy to cheer for and comments like this one are a great example of why he’s the man.

He is the face of Wake Forest, which definitely isn’t a traditional power. Instead of cutting and running to a better program in the era of NIL, he chose to stick with the Demon Deacons until the end.

Despite a bit of a disappointing down the stretch run, The Demon Deacons still won eight games this season and 11 last year. You can credit most of that to Hartman’s play.

Sam Hartman wanted to find some cold drinks after beating Missouri. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Then, after winning what might be his last college game, he is only focused on grabbing a cold beer. Or, perhaps, he’s interested in a nice cold margarita. He didn’t specify.

He simply wants a cold drink. Sam Hartman kept it simple.

Sam Hartman and Wake Forest beat Missouri in the Gasparilla Bowl. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Will Sam Hartman bounce for a payday in the NFL? The answer is almost certainly yes, but at least for Friday night, he just wanted to crush a few brews with the boys. That’s a kind of attitude we’ll always support at OutKick.