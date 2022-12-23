Play the Total Not the Side in Wake vs. Missouri

Wake Forest vs. Missouri, 6:30 ET

These two schools have bigger names than their record reflects this year with just a combined 13 wins between the two of them. We now see them come into the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl. Which is… a mouthful to say the least. The book has this listed as a pick’em, but I like one play much more than a side.

Wake Forest is not on a hot streak coming into this game. Over their past five games, they’ve lost four of them. Their record sat at 6-1 before their final October game. They were able to beat Syracuse, but they lost to Duke, North Carolina, North Carolina State, and Louisville in those previous four games. There really wasn’t a justification for the losing either – meaning it isn’t like an injury took place and they lost the games because of it. They are led by quarterback Sam Hartman and he can sling the rock against almost anyone. I do think he will be able to do it against the Missouri team that has a pretty decent secondary. I am under the assumption that running back Christian Turner will play too. He leads the team in rushing touchdowns.

Missouri is going to have to rely on their defense to win this one as I do think that Wake Forest has the better offense. That doesn’t mean that the Tigers have no shot in this game. They have a dual-threat quarterback in Brady Cook and that isn’t a strong suit for the Wake Forest defense to be able to stop. One part of me that thinks Cook will be somewhat less powerful in the game is that their star wideout is in the transfer portal and will not play in this game. That doesn’t mean that Cook can’t be effective or make plays, but it does make their offense a bit handicapped. Their defense has been able to hold teams to 25 points per game and I think we will see Wake Forest struggle a bit against them.

The total is too high for me in this game. I think Missouri will rely on their defense to win this game. I also think that the offense isn’t going to be as strong without wide receiver Dominic Lovett. I’m going to play the under in this one. I do think that Wake Forest wins the game, but honestly, the game is a complete tossup. I don’t think there is any edge in that one.

