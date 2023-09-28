Sam Hartman Is College Football’s Oldest Looking QB Since Paul Blake

Videos by OutKick

Though Chris Weinke and Brandon Weeden took snaps at an older age, you can’t convince me that there’s been a college quarterback who appears older than Notre Dame’s Sam Hartman.

In fact, the bearded Hartman looks as old or older than Texas State Armadillos signal caller Paul Blake.

Sam Hartman has the appearance of a 10-year NFL vet. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images).

Don’t remember Blake? In the cinematic classic, Necessary Roughness, he was played by actor Scott Bakula and was part of a team that included Sinbad on the defensive line and Kathy Ireland handling place kicking duties.

If you haven’t watched the 1991 masterpiece, find the nearest Blockbuster and cancel your Friday night plans.

Blake, who appreciated a Canadian tuxedo nearly as much as Jay Leno, joined the Armadillos as a 34-year-old. Following five seasons at Wake Forest, Hartman joined the Irish with a decade less of life under his belt.

26. Paul Blake ….Necessary Roughness…. 1991 pic.twitter.com/sXpg0cImWP — John Germano (@bengalpride67) March 19, 2020

Sam Hartman Transferred To Notre Dame In January

Despite Hartman only being 24, the Fighting Irish QB carries himself like a much older man. Never mind that he is in fact six years older than some of his teammates. Hartman gives the appearance of a father of four whose dresser drawers house t-shirts older than YouTube.

Appearance alone suggests he’s using a rotary phone, risks a muscle pull anytime he bends down to tie his shoes and most certainly is up to speed on the newest Metamucil flavors.

And that’s no knock-on Hartman. Heck, the kid (or is it man?) is wise beyond his years. He’s started 50 games in his college career. And this season, he’s thrown for 14 touchdowns and hasn’t been intercepted for an Irish team that is a goal line stop away from being 5-0.

Paul Blake could only dream of having his name attached to such impressive numbers.

Blake, the clean-shaven former high school star, appeared younger than Hartman. His baby face might be why. Hartman has a full beard that seems readymade for an IPA and an afterwork sigh.

Notre Dame Fighting quarterback Sam Hartman sports a beard that seems readymade for a father of four. (Photo by Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Maybe it’s the face fuzz that, but every time I see Sam Hartman on my tv, I’m shocked he’s not wearing a leather helmet and handing to Knute Rockne.

You can catch Hartman and the 11th ranked Irish this Saturday when they visit 17th ranked Duke in Durham. Otherwise, your next best chance to catch a glimpse will likely be at a South Bend bingo hall early next week.