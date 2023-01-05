Star QB In The Transfer Portal Visits Notre Dame: REPORT

Sam Hartman is reportedly on Notre Dame’s campus.

The former Wake Forest QB recently entered the transfer portal after a great season in 2022, and Notre Dame is believed to be his likely landing spot.

Well, he’s on campus Thursday checking things out, according to On3.com. The outlet also reported a decision from Hartman could happen in the coming days.

All signs are definitely pointing to him playing for the Fighting Irish.

Sam Hartman reportedly visits Notre Dame. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Sam Hartman would be a huge addition for the Fighting Irish.

If Notre Dame snags Hartman, which seems very likely at this point, it would be a huge addition to Marcus Freeman’s QB room.

Freeman already has Tyler Buchner slotted in as his QB1, but there’s no doubt Hartman would be an upgrade.

Sam Hartman is expected to transfer to Notre Dame. (Credit: Getty Images)

Buchner, who only played two regular season games and then the bowl game this year, has a high ceiling. He’s very athletic and mobile. Tyler Buchner is definitely a guy with a bright future.

However, Sam Hartman is great right now. He’s a star with a potential future in the NFL. If he commits to Notre Dame, he’ll 100% be QB1 on week one.

The question then is whether or not Buchner sticks around or dips. If you’re a Notre Dame fan, you definitely want him to hang around, but the young passer might not want to just see another year of limited action.

Will Tyler Buchner transfer if Sam Hartman goes to Notre Dame? (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for the latest updates on Hartman as we have them. His commitment could come at any time.