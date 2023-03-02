Panthers In Talks To Bring Back Sam Darnold: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

The Carolina Panthers reportedly have interest in keeping Sam Darnold on the roster.

Carolina’s QB situation is a bit of a mess, and there’s a high chance the team burns an early draft pick on a passer.

The Baker Mayfield experiment ended in disastrous fashion, Matt Corral ended up getting hurt before his season even started and Sam Darnold, who is now an unrestricted free agent, closed out the year as the starter.

Now, the Panthers have already had “preliminary discussions” with Darnold’s reps about bringing him back, according to David Newton. The team also has interest in Derek Carr, but it’s unclear right now how serious that is.

Newton reported the team is “more” focused on a “mid-level” vet passer.

While the Panthers are meeting with Derek Carr in Indianapolis, their focus is more on mid-level (salary-wise) veteran quarterbacks. They already have had preliminary discussions with representatives of Sam Darnold, per sources. Darnold makes sense if they plan to draft a QB. — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) March 1, 2023

Does bringing back Sam Darnold make sense?

While Sam Darnold’s career hasn’t worked out as many had hoped when he was picked third overall by the Jets in 2018, the perception around him is often just wrong.

Lots of people seem to think Sam Darnold can’t play at all. That’s just not true. Last year, the Panthers were 4-2 in games he appeared in. In six appearances, he threw for 1,143 yards and seven touchdowns to three interceptions.

The team was 3-8 in games he didn’t throw a pass in. Sam Darnold might not be a sexy QB option, but in a pinch, he can definitely get some wins.

If the Panthers can bring him back on a cheap deal, taking a rookie QB ninth overall would add further options. Plus, Matt Corral is still only entering his third year after missing all of last season. The QB situation might not actually be all that terrible by the time week one rolls around.

Darnold might catch a lot of heat, but the numbers aren’t nearly as bad as his critics might have you believe. Clearly, the Panthers are okay with what he brings to the table.