Videos by OutKick

The Carolina Panthers need a quarterback. The Sam Darnold/P.J. Walker/Baker Mayfield experiment did not work and Matt Corral’s health status remains in limbo.

As for what the team is looking for, new offensive coordinator Thomas Brown made it very simple. He was asked what type of quarterback that the Panthers want moving forward during a press conference on Thursday.

His response?

“A really good one.”

Brown, 36, was hired by Frank Reich late last week after three years with the Rams in Los Angeles. Prior to his time under Sean McVay, he rose through the ranks as a running backs coach at South Carolina, Miami, Georgia, Wisconsin, Marshall and Chattanooga.

This will be his first season at the helm of an offense and he hopes to find success under/behind center. Carolina needs a quarterback, and “a really good one” at that.

Mayfield is gone. Darnold will become an unrestricted free agent in just a few weeks. Walker will become a restricted free agent at the same time. Corral, though he has the potential to be a star, is coming off of a lisfranc injury and has not had nearly enough time in the NFL to be considered as the starter— yet.

Thus, the Panthers will have to go out and get a signal-caller. Whether it be via trade, or through free agency, the team is set to add a quarterback (or two) in the coming months.

Brown went on to outline what he is looking for on a more specific level, but his description didn’t really offer much clarity. Here is what he had to say:

What Thomas Brown is looking for in the #Panthers next quarterback: pic.twitter.com/w4QriHPHBe — Michael Rimmer (@avl_mike) February 23, 2023

Thomas’ comments come just two days after Reich was asked about the idea of Derek Carr. He broke down the team’s approach to the position on a more holistic level.

Interesting question. We’re really literally sitting down with the guys today. First staff meeting will be tomorrow. But I’ve kind of met with guys individually saying, here’s what we’re doing. Step one, let’s evaluate our roster. So, we’re really just starting that process. So, step two, evaluate the free agents. Everybody got their list. Step three, now we’re going to the college guys. So, that process has literally [just] begun, so really not ready to discuss the specifics of that because we’re really just beginning. — Frank Reich

There are a million different ways that Carolina could go at quarterback. No matter which way the staff turns, Thomas made it clear that they are targeting someone who is “really good.” Fair enough!