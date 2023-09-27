Sam Burns Was On The Toilet When He Got The Ryder Cup Invitation Call From Zach Johnson

Videos by OutKick

When opportunity knocks, you have to answer the door. If that opportunity knocks when you’re on the crapper, you still have to answer. And that’s exactly what American golfer Sam Burns did when U.S. Ryder Cup Captain Zach Johnson called him.

“I had to go to the bathroom,” Burns begins. “Like, bathroom, bathroom.” We all know what that means.

“Literally as soon as I sit down, Justin [Thomas] started texted me [asking if] I heard anything yet,” Burns recounts.

“While I’m responding to [Thomas], Zach [Johnson] calls me. Of course I had to answer,” Burns said with a laugh.

U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson talks with Sam Burns. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/PGA of America via Getty Images)

Burns then explains that he was “mid-poop” and then “started crying” and then he tried “to wipe.” I assume he means wipe his underside and not his face, though he didn’t make that totally clear. Although, the hand gesture suggests my suspicion is correct.

The story is worth watching for yourself:

🚨🚽💩 Sam Burns shares what happened when Zach Johnson called to tell him he made the U.S. #RyderCup team 🤣



🗣️“I’m mid poop… I’m on the phone with him & I’m trying to wipe…” @TrackingBurns



pic.twitter.com/mSZvQz0xAj — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) September 27, 2023

Sam Burns gets first Ryder Cup call while sitting on the toilet

That’s a hilarious story, especially for someone like Sam Burns. He’s never made the U.S. Ryder Cup team before, so this is a major moment in his life. And he experienced it on the toilet.

People might think that it sucks to have that moment happen then rather than, you know, surrounded by loved ones or something.

But I disagree. Think about all the simultaneous bodily functions taking place during that moment, all while trying to manage emotions.

You know what prepares you for the pressures of a Ryder Cup? That phone call.

If I’m Zach Johnson, I’m sending Sam Burns out first on Friday morning. No one on the team is more mentally prepared to get his country off to a fast start than Burns.

God Bless America!