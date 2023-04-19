Sam Brinton, Former Biden Official, To Undergo Mental Health Evaluation

Videos by OutKick
Samuel Brinton is a former Biden administration nuclear official. He identifies as non-binary, sometimes. Sam is a renowned luggage thief.
Brinton is almost certainly mentally ill. And the state of Minnesota seeks to prove it.
Monday, he agreed to undergo a mental health evaluation as part of a Minnesota adult diversion program for his felony theft charge.
Such programs aim to dismiss cases for first-time, nonviolent offenders. And in Brinton’s case, the mentally ill.
It’s unclear what served as the first clue this man might not be stable:
Hard to say what gave the hint.
HE wants your clothes
Most recently, a female fashion designer came across a story about Mr. Brinton. His oddities intrigued her. So she searched his name on the internet, uncovering quite the detail.
In 2018, Asya Idarous Khamsin lost her luggage at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. She was unable to recover her lost clothing. But a Google search revealed in whose closest her custom-made outfits now rest:
Sam Brinton’s:
My name is Asyakhamsin tanzanian fashion designer based in houston Texas USA 🇺🇸 I lost my bag 2018 in DCA recently I heard the news on @FoxNews about @sambrinton luggage issue surprisingly I found his images wore my custom made outfitswhich was in the lost bag on 2018 🥹 pic.twitter.com/lJwLHtMJlz— asyakhamsin (@asyakhamsin1) February 20, 2023
Brinton is comedy. He’d be an SNL character. If SNL were still funny, that is. He embodies the lunacy of society today.
Yet he also personifies a crisis. A mental health crisis.
Samuel Brinton is not well. Nor is Dylan Mulvaney. They despise themselves and thus have undergone a vivid change.
They are infatuated with modifying identity.
Unfortunately, they are consequences of a culture. They are the respondents. Victims, if you will.
One day, we’ll look back at today as a mental health crisis initiated by people who found it politically advantageous to normalize gender as a costume.
Thereby, Brinton’s inevitable mental health confirmation ought to raise awareness. Yet the press is likely to instead weaponize the result to excuse his “change.”
Ya think? Everyone with so-called “gender dysphoria” needs to be evaluated. Every. Single. One. That will end this trans BS once and for all.