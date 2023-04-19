Sam Brinton, Former Biden Official, To Undergo Mental Health Evaluation

Videos by OutKick

Samuel Brinton is a former Biden administration nuclear official. He identifies as non-binary, sometimes. Sam is a renowned luggage thief.

Brinton is almost certainly mentally ill. And the state of Minnesota seeks to prove it.

Monday, he agreed to undergo a mental health evaluation as part of a Minnesota adult diversion program for his felony theft charge.

Such programs aim to dismiss cases for first-time, nonviolent offenders. And in Brinton’s case, the mentally ill.

It’s unclear what served as the first clue this man might not be stable:

Totally normal vs. We can't believe he's crazy pic.twitter.com/Jd5ijUYP8y — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 19, 2023

WHITBY HOTEL MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – 2018/10/22: Samuel Brinton attends the New York screening of Boy Erased at the Whitby Hotel Manhattan. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 22: Sam Brinton attends Evening Tea at Playboy Playhouse on June 22, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Playboy)

Hard to say what gave the hint.

HE wants your clothes

Most recently, a female fashion designer came across a story about Mr. Brinton. His oddities intrigued her. So she searched his name on the internet, uncovering quite the detail.

In 2018, Asya Idarous Khamsin lost her luggage at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. She was unable to recover her lost clothing. But a Google search revealed in whose closest her custom-made outfits now rest:

Sam Brinton’s:

My name is Asyakhamsin tanzanian fashion designer based in houston Texas USA 🇺🇸 I lost my bag 2018 in DCA recently I heard the news on @FoxNews about @sambrinton luggage issue surprisingly I found his images wore my custom made outfitswhich was in the lost bag on 2018 🥹 pic.twitter.com/lJwLHtMJlz — asyakhamsin (@asyakhamsin1) February 20, 2023

Brinton is comedy. He’d be an SNL character. If SNL were still funny, that is. He embodies the lunacy of society today.

Yet he also personifies a crisis. A mental health crisis.

Samuel Brinton is not well. Nor is Dylan Mulvaney. They despise themselves and thus have undergone a vivid change.

They are infatuated with modifying identity.

Unfortunately, they are consequences of a culture. They are the respondents. Victims, if you will.

One day, we’ll look back at today as a mental health crisis initiated by people who found it politically advantageous to normalize gender as a costume.

Thereby, Brinton’s inevitable mental health confirmation ought to raise awareness. Yet the press is likely to instead weaponize the result to excuse his “change.”