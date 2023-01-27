Salma Hayek Wore A See-Through Dress At ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Premiere

Videos by OutKick

Whatever Salma Hayek is doing to beat the aging process she should keep doing it. As she proved while celebrating her 56th birthday back in September, it’s working.

Hayek needs no special filters or repeated plastic surgeries to give father time a Derrick Henry-style stiff arm. On Wednesday night she was in Miami continuing to flaunt the fact that she’s currently not aging at all and hasn’t been in twenty years.

She hit the red carpet at the premiere of Magic Mike’s Last Dance in a see-through black dress with matching bra and panties underneath. Her stunning look absolutely lit up the red carpet.

Hayek and her figure stole the spotlight from everyone around her. That included her co-star Channing Tatum, who was left speechless by Hayek’s fishnet dress.

Salma Hayek attends the “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” World Premiere (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

Tatum, 42, was asked at the premiere about Hayek’s dress and, according to ET, was “adorably flustered” by the question. Can you really blame him?

He smartly, as to not get himself in trouble at home, didn’t have much to say of her look. Tatum instead chose to plead the fifth. He said, “I have no comment on this situation.”

“I have no literal comment… The actual dress comments itself.”

Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum attend the “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” World Premiere (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

This Is What Living Legends Look Like

As for Hayek, she knew exactly what she was doing and made no attempt to shy away from it. She shared a picture of herself with Tatum at the premiere and didn’t bother leaving a caption.

She let the dress speak for itself. The Oscar award winner then made sure everyone got a good look at the dress from all angles with a behind-the-scenes video.

For that Hayek did include a caption, “Magic was in the air last night in Miami at the premiere of Magic Mike’s Last Dance! Don’t miss the joy of it on Valentines Day weekend!”

There was indeed Magic in the air and it was all due to Salma Hayek and her see-through dress.