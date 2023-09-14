Salma Hayek Reveals The Secret To Her Rocking Bikini Body At 57

Videos by OutKick

Forget everything you’ve heard about diet and exercise. Throw it all out the window and consider it one big lie. It’s not the key to remaining youthful or staying in shape as you age.

Don’t take my word for it, I’m just the messenger here. This comes from someone who knows a thing or two about defying the aging process. The one, the only, Salma Hayek.

Salma Hayek attends the “El Sabor de la Navidad” premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic)

The actress doesn’t credit long hours at the gym and watching what she eats with giving her a rocking bikini body at 57. Not at all. She says exercising is hard and requires discipline which she says is really difficult to have.

If you agree with both of those statements then her key to remaining in great shape, the fountain of youth that she’s discovered if you will, could be worth a shot.

According to Salma, meditation is what makes her continue to look so hot in a bikini. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she was asked about her viral bikini pics and how she still is able to bring the heat at her age.

Her key isn’t a bunch of cardio with low carb meals. She said, “I really believe it is. People say it’s exercising. I think it’s meditation.”

“You have to find your way. For me, exercising is hard… It’s really, really difficult to have the discipline to do it. But meditation is a walk in the park, because it’s my own form of it.”

“You sit in a moment with yourself, that’s already meditation,” she continued. “But I do it every day.”

Salma Hayek Knows How To Relate To The People

I love everything about this. The fact that Salma’s a path of least resistance kind of woman is something that people can relate to.

Does Salma exercise and watch what she eats? I’m sure she does. Is she genetically gifted? No doubt about it, but nobody wants to hear about that.

We want the secret to having a rocking bikini body at 57 to be something extremely easy. What’s easier than meditating once a day? Not much.

Whether mediation is actually the secret to her rocking bikini body is unknown. I’m not a doctor or scientist. But I do know this, whatever she’s doing is working and she should keep doing it for as long as she’s receiving the benefits.