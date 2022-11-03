Saints WR Michael Thomas Out For Season Again After Signing $96 Million Deal In 2020

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas’ injury saga continues.

There was a time just a few years ago that the New Orleans Saints and probably the rest of the NFL viewed Thomas as the league’s best wide receiver, or close to it.

Thomas set the NFL record for catches in a season in 2019 with 149 for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns. He led the NFL in receptions in 2018 with 125 for 1,405 yards. He made the Pro Bowl three straight years from 2017-19 after being selected in the first round in 2016 out of Ohio State.

New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas has not played a complete season since 2019 and is expected to miss the rest of this season with a toe injury. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

After an ankle injury and surgeries on it, Michael Thomas missed most of the 2020 season and all of the 2021 season. After playing in just three games this year, he is expected to miss the rest of the season with a toe injury. The Saints placed him on injured reserve on Wednesday afternoon.

“I don’t anticipate that he’ll be able to return this year,” Saints’ first-year coach Dennis Allen said on a teleconference Wednesday.

Thomas has 16 catches for 171 yards and three touchdowns this season.

SAINTS NAME ANDY DALTON STARTING QB FOR REST OF SEASON AFTER 3 INTERCEPTIONS, 2 PICK-6’S

After the 2019 season, Michael Thomas signed a five-year, $96 million contract extension.

The Saints (3-5) host the Baltimore Ravens (5-3) on Monday night on ESPN.