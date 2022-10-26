Saints Name Andy Dalton Starting QB For Rest Of Season After 3 Interceptions, 2 Pick-6s

New Orleans Saints backup quarterback Andy Dalton threw three interceptions, including two pick sixes, in a 42-24 loss at Arizona last Thursday, but apparently coach Dennis Allen likes what he has seen … overall.

Dalton started the last four games for injured starter Jameis Winston, who has been cleared to play for the first time since a back injury stopped his season after three games. But Dalton is now the starter for the rest of the season.

“Jameis is back healthy right now,” Allen said Wednesday after Winston had a rare full practice. “We’re going to go with Andy as we sit here right now. If we continue to play well offensively and move the ball, Andy will stay in there.”

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston. (Getty Images)

The Saints (2-5) host the Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) at 1 p.m. Sunday on CBS.

Dalton completed 30 of 47 passes for 361 yards and four touchdowns in the loss to Arizona with the completions, yards and touchdowns all season highs for a New Orleans quarterback this season. But the three interceptions tied Winston’s season high, and the two interceptions returned for touchdowns were also a season high.

Saints Quarterback Andy Dalton Has Moved The Offense

“It was an offensive decision,” said Allen, who is struggling in his first year at replacing Sean Payton. “In the last four weeks, we’re one of the top offenses in terms of moving the ball and scoring points. That’s the name of the game.”

The Saints had a season-high 494 yards in the loss to Arizona and their 438 in a 39-32 win over Seattle two games before that was the second most this season. The 399 yards in a 30-26 loss to Cincinnati two weeks ago was the fourth most of the season.

Winston completed 25 of 41 passes for 353 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions in his last start – a 22-14 loss to Carolina on Sept. 25.