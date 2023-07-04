Saints TE Foster Moreau’s Cancer In Full Remission

Videos by OutKick

New Orleans Saints’ Foster Moreau received good news on Monday. The 26-year-old tight end announced that his cancer is in complete remission, months after being diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma.

Moreau shared the positive update on social media Monday afternoon:

“After a few tumultuous months, I’ve been blessed with the news that I am in full remission from Hodgkin Lymphoma!” Moreau tweeted. “I’m so grateful to everyone who reached out to offer their love and support; our prayers were answered. From here I will continue to live my life as God intended.”

In March, the New Orleans native discovered the signs of his cancer during a routine physical with the Saints, amid a free agency visit.

The sudden setback put Moreau on a path of recovery.

Moreau is finally returning to normalcy in his career after four months of daily drip infusion treatment. He signed with the Saints in May as the team seemingly discovered that the young man would recover in time to play for the 2023-24 season. Foster Moreau joined the Saints on a three-year deal worth $11 million total (with $8 million guaranteed).

Foster Moreau led an impressive campaign in Las Vegas last season, which put him near the top of the tight-end free agency market. He logged a career-best season in 2022: tallying 33 receptions for 420 yards and two touchdowns.

Moreau professed throughout his recovery that he would diligently kick cancer’s a** and return to football. He made good on his promise.