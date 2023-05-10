Saints Officially Sign TE Foster Moreau Amid Battle With Cancer

Videos by OutKick

Foster Moreau is officially a New Orlean Saint! The brave 26-year-old NFL tight end, who was diagnosed with cancer in March during a physical with the Saints, signed a three-year deal with the team Wednesday.

Reports Tuesday disclosed the Saints’ remained committed to signing Moreau amid his battle with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Despite his cancer diagnosis, several teams, including the Bengals, remained interested in signing the free agent after a successful run with the Raiders.

The team posted a photo of Moreau signing his contract — wearing a Steve Gleason shirt to commemorate the Saints legend who’s spearheaded a campaign for ALS awareness.

The @TeamGleason shirt and @ZionWilliamson's Jordan 1 Low 'Voodoo' colorways at the contract signing ⚜️#NOLAlove pic.twitter.com/0v9V9SKDpE — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 10, 2023

Saints Go All In On Determined TE Foster Moreau

The former LSU Tiger and New Orleans native will be heading home on his new deal, which includes $8 million in guarantees and $3 million in incentives.

Filling in the gaps left by an injured Darren Waller last season, Moreau had a career-best season in 2022: logging 33 receptions for 420 yards and two touchdowns.

Moreau’s rising star in the league was temporarily derailed after his diagnosis during a physical with the Saints in March. New Orleans’ medical staff caught early signs of Hodgkins, forcing Moreau to step away from the game to pursue treatment.

“I’m grateful for the support and thankful for people who have stood firm with me,” Foster Moreau said in his cancer announcement. “There hasn’t been a single step I’ve taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me, and I will continue to seek their guidance. That being said, I’ll go kick this thing’s a** and get back to doing what I love!”

Moreau is making significant progress in his treatment. As relayed by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Moreau is cleared to return to football next week. OTAs for the Saints begin on May 23.

A great result for a determined player; best wishes to Moreau.

