Foster Moreau, NFL TE Diagnosed With Cancer, Receives Offer From New Orleans Saints

Videos by OutKick

File this under ‘feel good.’ NFL free agent and tight end Foster Moreau is confident he’ll beat cancer just a month after being diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

The New Orleans Saints also believe in Moreau’s recovery and have reportedly extended a contract offer to the 26-year-old amid his battle with cancer.

According to WWL-TV’s Brooke Kirchhofer, the Saints have extended an offer to Moreau amid his battle with cancer. New Orleans is saying that Moreau may be ready to go for the 2023-24 season. The TE himself said he’s aiming to be back to football by October.

Saints QB Derek Carr appeared to confirm the news with his response to Kirchhofer’s report.

😊 — Darren Carr (@DCarr75) May 8, 2023

Saints Want To Sign Foster Moreau

Moreau shocked the NFL when he revealed his sudden cancer diagnosis in early March. The story of how Foster Moreau discovered the illness made the announcement more surprising.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 18: Foster Moreau #87 of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts before a game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

“Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this free agency period has been life-changing for me,” Moreau tweeted.

As a free agent, fresh off playing with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022, Moreau was visiting several teams. Among the suitors were the New Orleans Saints, who appeared on their way toward signing the ascending TE. Moreau discovered he had Hodgkin’s during a physical evaluation with the Saints.

It was gutting news for Moreau. In announcing his diagnosis, Moreau added he would have to step away from the game indefinitely to pursue treatment.

“It’s at stage 2, so it’s spread from the initial location,” Moreau said, speaking with Michael Strahan. “But it appears to be a slow spread and we should be able to get rid of all of it.”

Foster Moreau Looks To Kick Cancer’s A**

Shortly after the announcement, Foster Moreau confidently said he would kick cancer’s a**, and the progress looks positive for the young NFLer.

READ: NFL TE FOSTER MOREAU TALKS ABOUT SHOCKING CANCER DIAGNOSIS, SAYS HE’S READY TO KICK ITS A**

Reports of Moreau’s contract offer also noted that several teams remained interested in Moreau post-diagnosis. The Cincinnati Bengals were one of the scheduled teams to host Moreau before the diagnosis.

“I’m grateful for the support and thankful for people who have stood firm with me,” Foster Moreau said in his cancer announcement. “There hasn’t been a single step I’ve taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me, and I will continue to seek their guidance. That being said, I’ll go kick this thing’s a** and get back to doing what I love!”

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: Foster Moreau #87 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Moreau spent four seasons at LSU. He was drafted by the Raiders in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

In 2022, Moreau caught for a career-best 420 receiving yards, adding two touchdowns.