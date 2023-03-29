NFL TE Foster Moreau Talks About Shocking Cancer Diagnosis, Says He’s Ready To Kick Its A**

Videos by OutKick

Free agent tight end Foster Moreau was visiting with teams this offseason before a cancer diagnosis during a routine physical derailed his plans. Moreau visited the New Orleans Saints for a physical when the team doctor discovered the 25-year-old had Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

As Moreau steps away from football to explore cancer treatment, he’s sharing his journey and voicing his confidence in kicking cancer’s a**.

Moreau spoke with ESPN’s Adam Schefter on “The Adam Schefter Podcast.” In the interview, Moreau shared his experience with receiving the shocking cancer diagnosis and his new outlook on beating the disease.

“Obviously, I’m shell-shocked,” said Moreau. “Stoic, trying to take it as best I could. They do an on-site biopsy where they cut small two-centimeter little incisions, and they take some pore samples out of my lymph node there.”

In 2022, Moreau caught for a career-best 420 receiving yards, adding two touchdowns for the Las Vegas Raiders. Moreau had drawn attention from several teams this offseason, including the Saints and Cincinnati Bengals.

“Cancer is a scary word. Cancer’s an extremely scary word. I had no history of any cancers on my mom’s or dad’s side of the family. I was terrified,” he added.

“Did a lot of research on it, but just the unknowns of what you’re about to go through. People can explain to you what it is, but they can’t tell you what you’re going to experience.”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 18: Foster Moreau #87 of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts before a game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Moreau shared that doctors believe the Hodgkin’s Lymphoma was in its early stages when detected, giving his team extreme optimism.

He’s won at life and insists on continuing to do so.

“I tend to play the percentages, and I’ve beaten a lot of odds in my life, Adam. If I can beat those odds, I would’ve loved to. But I’ve also kicked a lot of a**. If I couldn’t beat the odds then I just have to deal with it. It was hard, and it was scary.

“Every day passes, and it seems to ease up on my mind a little bit. By the time that first chemotherapy session starts, it will be like Sunday morning waking up and getting ready to kick someone’s a**.”

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: Foster Moreau #87 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)