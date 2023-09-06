Saints Rookie QB Jake Haener Caught Using PEDs, Suspended Six Games

Videos by OutKick

The NFL suspended New Orleans Saints rookie quarterback Jake Haener for violating league policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Haener — drafted out of Fresno State in the 2023 draft — sits out for six games to start the new season.

New Orleans won’t be seeing Haener on the field until Week 6’s matchup against the Houston Texans (Oct. 16).

Haener put out a statement Wednesday afternoon. He voiced his innocence in knowingly taking PEDs, adding in his statement that he would “never knowingly cheat the game I love.”

“I recently learned that I tested positive for a substance banned by the NFL earlier this summer. I still do not know how the substance got into my body, as none of my supplements or prescribed medications contain the banned ingredient.

“I would never knowingly cheat the game that I love, however I must take full responsibility for the failed test.

“I apologize to the Saints organization, my friends and my family for any distraction this suspension may cause. I am disappointed to be away from the team for the coming weeks, but I will learn and grow from this experience. I look forward to returning to the team as soon as possible. Jake.”

The QB joins Saints running back Alvin Kamara (3 games) on the team’s suspended list. Derek Carr, Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill lead the Saints’ QB depth chart at the time of Haener’s suspension.

The Saints selected Jake Haener in the fourth round of this year’s draft (No. 127).

Haener completed 72% of his passes in his final year at Fresno State. He threw for 67 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in three seasons with the Bulldogs.