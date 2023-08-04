Alvin Kamara Suspended 3 Games For His Role In Las Vegas Fight Prior To 2022 Pro Bowl

Videos by OutKick

The New Orleans Saints will be without star running back Alvin Kamara for the first three games of the season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news about Kamara’s three-game suspension on Friday afternoon. He’s being suspended for his role in a 2022 fight in Las Vegas. The announcement comes two days after Kamara traveled to New York City to meet with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to discuss the matter at hand.

Kamara will miss the Saints’ season opener against the Tennessee Titans in New Orleans in Week 1 before missing the next two games against the Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers, both of which are on the road.

Sources: NFL is suspending Saints RB Alvin Kamara 3 games for his role in a fight outside a Las Vegas nightclub in 2022. Kamara reached a plea agreement in July, and no longer is facing a felony charge for his role in the fight that occurred before the Pro Bowl in February 2022. pic.twitter.com/tmEYhB7NnS — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 4, 2023

Kamara was indicted on felony battery charges in February following the fight that took place outside of a Las Vegas nightclub the night before the 2022 Pro Bowl. The victim, Darnell Greene Jr., suffered a fractured bone in his eye socket according to the police report. Video of the fight showed Kamara allegedly punching Greene eight times.

Kamara’s charges were downgraded to misdemeanors last July 11 as he pled no contest to a breach of peace and agreed to pay $100,000 toward Greene’s medical bills and perform community service.

Greene filed a $10 million civil lawsuit against Alvin Kamara for his injuries, but the plea deal by Kamara made the lawsuit disappear.

On top of suffering a broken orbital lobe, Greene sustained injuries to his shoulder, back and neck, according to his lawsuit.

Reports suggested that Kamara could have faced up to an eight-game suspension, which makes the three-game ban seem like he got off relatively easy.

