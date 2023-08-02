Saints’ Alvin Kamara Meets With NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Concerning Vegas Arrest

Videos by OutKick

METAIRIE, La. – New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was not at practice Wednesday morning, and he had a very good excuse.

He flew to New York City to meet with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell concerning an arrest in February of 2022 while at the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas.

Kamara flew on Saints’ owner Gayle Benson’s jet for the meeting, the Baton Rouge/New Orleans Advocate reported Wednesday morning. Kamara may meet with reporters upon his return to the Saints facility on Wednesday, or most likely later this week “at some point,” a Saints spokesman said.

“You guys probably already know, Alvin Kamara was in New York today visiting with the commissioner,” Saints coach Dennis Allen said after practice. “We expect him to be back on Thursday.”

The Saints are off on Wednesday. The seventh-year running back from Tennessee via Alabama has not spoken to reporters since July 11 when his case was settled.

Saints’ running back Alvin Kamara is expected to be suspended for several weeks this season for his role in a brawl during Pro Bowl weekend in Las Vegas in 2021.(Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

Kamara, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons, Darrin Young and Percy Harris were charged with felony battery after allegedly attacking Darnell Greene outside Drai’s Nightclub in Vegas near dawn on Feb. 5, 2022. Kamara did not carry the ball the next day in the Pro Bowl, but caught four passes for 23 yards – a 41-35 NFC loss to the AFC.

Alvin Kamara’s Charges Downgraded

Kamara’s charges were downgraded to misdemeanors last July 11 as he pled no contest to a breach of peace and agreed to pay $100,000 toward Greene’s medical bills and to perform community service. Greene had filed a $10 million civil lawsuit against Kamara for injuries sustained in what Greene called an unprovoked attack. The plea deal by Kamara also made the lawsuit disappear.

Greene suffered a broken orbital lobe and injuries to his shoulder, back and neck, according to his lawsuit.

NFL Suspension Could Be 8 Weeks

The Saints hope Kamara meeting with Goodell could decrease the incoming suspension of Kamara for the 2023 season. That suspension could be up to eight weeks.

“I don’t really know,” Allen said when asked if Kamara’s meeting with Goodell would help his cause. “That’s a question for somebody else to answer. But I think it shows initiative on Alvin’s part to want to get out ahead of this and get his side of the story out. We’ll see how it goes. We felt like, and he felt like it was the right thing to do.”

Alvin Kamara has gained 5,135 yards in his career with the Saints, which began in 2017. He also has 3,753 yards receiving and is a five-time Pro Bowl player.

A reporter asked Allen if Goodell accepting the meeting was a good sign.

“I don’t want to really get into all the details of it,” he said. “We’ve kind of addressed that. We’ll let the process play out, and then we’ll react to whatever decision is made.”