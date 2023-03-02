Saints RB Alvin Kamara Pleads Not Guilty To Battery Charges From Pro Bowl Weekend Beatdown

Videos by OutKick

Saints running back Alvin Kamara is facing serious charges of conspiracy to commit battery and substantial bodily harm. On Thursday, he plead not guilty to the offenses in Clark County court in Nevada.

Kamara participated in a one-sided beatdown, which occurred a day before the Pro Bowl game in 2022. The 27-year-old, accompanied by three other men, allegedly beat up a nightclub patron in Las Vegas on Feb. 5. The Saints player was indicted on Feb. 16.

Saints Player’s Defense Faces Challenge

Kamara will face an uphill battle in court after an explicit video obtained by TMZ Sports showed him, former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons and two other men brutally attacking Darnell Greene, Jr. outside Drai’s nightclub in Vegas. He played in the 2022 Pro Bowl game before authorities detained him.

Kamara and the other men confronted Greene near an elevator outside Drai’s.

After getting into a verbal dispute, one member of Kamara’s party punched Greene in the face. Kamara joined the attack, standing out as a prominent attacker based on the video surveillance.

Kamara’s attorneys released a statement where he claimed that the player responded in the act of self-defense.

“The State has avoided a contested preliminary hearing by indicting Mr. Kamara. He intends to vigorously fight the allegations at trial as he was defending himself and others at the time of the incident,” his attorneys said.

As a result of the attack, the victim suffered a fractured eye socket and several other injuries. In October, Greene filed a suit in a Louisiana civil court against the NFL player, suing him for $10 million in damages.

Kamara’s trial is set for July 31, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, which falls around Saints training camp.

#BREAKING: Video evidence in the battery case involving New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons and two others includes this surveillance of a brawl in a hallway outside of a Las Vegas nightclub. More: https://t.co/bf4oXYSn4U pic.twitter.com/lONPPGNpri — David Charns (@davidcharns) February 22, 2023