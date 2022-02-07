Saints RB Alvin Kamara Arrested Following Pro Bowl Game

Videos by OutKick

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara participated in the 2021-22 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and was arrested after the game.

The incident reportedly stemmed from an incident at a nightclub on Saturday. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released a statement on Twitter detailing Kamara’s arrest, which took place on Sunday.

Kamara was taken to the Clark County Detention Center and “booked for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.”

The 26-year-old was arrested at 5:50 p.m. (PST). Authorities met with the victim at a local hospital after he was allegedly beaten by the running back.

Kamara finished his fifth Pro Bowl game with four catches for 23 yards. According to the Clark County directory, cash bail was set at $5,000 and Kamara has a scheduled appearance for Monday.

Please click on the document below for more information on the arrest of Alvin Kamara. This investigation is still ongoing, anyone with any information about this incident is urged to call 702-828-3204 or contact @CrimeStoppersNV pic.twitter.com/QoUY9tEQT1 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) February 7, 2022

