A Half-Hearted Column About A Half-Hearted Football Game

Pro Bowl Sunday.

Many NFL stars.

Lotta laughs but little tackling. Little trying. Nobody cared. I don’t care, either.

They not try play real football. I not try write real column. Screw it!

Everybody great.

Micah Parsons tackled somebody. Bad Micah.

Maxx Crosby 3 batted passes. Bing Crosby still bigger name in Vegas.

Weird rules. Don’t know what they were, something about fourth-and-15. Yuck.

There was a flea-flicker where someone flipped to somebody. ESPN analyst Brian Griese was busy talking about Tom Brady and himself at the time. Nobody mentioned or analyzed the play because no care.

Brady missed 13 consecutive Pro Bowls. Genius!

Mac Jones (will never be Tom Brady) threw TD pass second half. Also fumbled. Also Griddy in fourth quarter!

Not real, Patriots fans. Sorry.

Stefan Diggs played offense and defense. Trevon Diggs played offense and defense. Yeah, nobody really played defense.

Quote here if this was try-hard column. I didn’t bother gather the quote because not trying.

Why am I doing this? Why these guys playing this game?

Why people paying to attend?

Why anyone watching if not getting paid to do so?

Worst all-star game of all major sports. No question.

T.J. Watt tackle for loss on double reverse.

Cameron Jordan great football player. Jordan gonna be great television personality after career.

AFC punter A.J. Cole did not punt. Informed nation ate two hot dogs at halftime during sideline interview. Maybe most entertaining moment of entire three hours.

Wait, NFL kept statistics of this game?

All six QBs threw picks. Brady more of a genius.

$80 grand for winners and $40 grand for losers. No reported injuries so everybody wins.

Except fools who paid to attend game.

Real NBA game followed fake NFL game. Pro Bowl still higher ratings, book it.

Next stop: Super Bowl week.

