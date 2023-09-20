Saints Lose Marcus Maye To Substance Abuse Suspension

Videos by OutKick

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye will sit out the next three games after the NFL suspended him for a 2021 DUI arrest.

Maye started for New Orleans’ first two games of the season. He’s now slated to return in Week 5. He recorded an interception in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans.

In February 2021, Maye was arrested after crashing his vehicle into a Volvo while turning into the Florida Turnpike and then fleeing the scene. He later reached a not-guilty plea deal (resulting in six months of probation).

Maye also reached a settlement with the other driver, who sought recompense for injuries and property damage.

Authorities stated that Maye’s passenger seat was covered in vomit and that the former Jets CB reeked of alcohol.

As OutKick’s Armando Salguero reported, Maye was charged with driving under the influence and misdemeanors of DUI/damage to property and person and leaving the scene.

Eleven months later, Maye left the Jets to sign with the New Orleans Saints, agreeing to a three-year deal.

The suspension marks another ugly benchmark in the safety’s streak of bad conduct over the past three years, having been arrested three times in that span.

Weeks after his DUI arrest, Maye was arrested for speeding and driving on a suspended license.

In 2022, Maye allegedly pointed a gun at a vehicle during a road rage incident. He was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a handgun.

Maye is the third Saints player serving a suspension. Star running back Alvin Kamara received a three-game suspension for beating a man in Vegas during his visit to the 2021 Pro Bowl. Rookie quarterback out of Fresno State Jake Haener received a six-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drugs guideline.