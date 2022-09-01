New Orleans Saints Safety Marcus Maye In Trouble With Police For Third Time In Last 18 Months

Rough week for the New Orleans Saints secondary, folks. Safety Marcus Maye was arrested Thursday morning on charges of aggravated assault with a handgun, stemming from an incident that allegedly occurred Monday in Jefferson Parish, LA.

According to a statement from Captain Jason Rivarde of the Jefferson Parish Sherriff’s office, Maye was identified as the driver of a black SUV that was involved in a road rage incident. He allegedly pointed a firearm at another vehicle that was occupied by several juvenile females.

Maye was booked into custody and released on a $30,000 bond.

His lawyer says this is not going to stand.

Attorney Eric Hessler issued a statement to media outlets saying, “Marcus vehemently denies the allegation from a motor vehicle incident, and looks forward to defending himself when all the facts come out.”

The Saints are aware of the incident and have apparently launched their own investigation.

“We were made aware of it this morning and we’re still gathering all the information,” coach Dennis Allen told reporters. “And so, we’re really not going to have a comment on it at this time until we get more information.”

This is Marcus Maye’s second arrest in the last year and third run-in with police.

Maye was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, as well as misdemeanors of DUI/damage to property and person and leaving the scene of a crash in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in February of 2021.

Six weeks after his DUI arrest, police in Orlando, Florida stopped Maye for speeding and driving with a suspended license.

Despite all this and the fact he was recovering from an Achilles’ injury that cost him 11 games last season with the New York Jets, the Saints signed Maye to three-year contract worth a reported $28.5 million, with $15 million guaranteed.

Marcus Maye leaves the field after suffering an Achilles’ injury as a member of the Jets; Maye signed a lucrative off-season deal with the New Orleans Saints despite injury and legal issues (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

And this isn’t the only news to rattle the New Orleans Saints secondary this week.

The club on Tuesday traded nickel back and safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles, a move that removed a playmaker from the team’s defensive backfield.

Gardner-Johnson, who will play safety in Philly, had been in contract extension talks with the Saints and was unable to get a deal. That led to the trade.

