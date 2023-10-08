Saints’ Foster Moreau Scores TD Against Patriots, Adding To Impressive Rebound From Cancer

Videos by OutKick

There’s more good news for 26-year-old New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau, who braved a Hodgkin’s Lymphoma diagnosis in the offseason and won.

Foster Moreau scored his first regular-season touchdown against New England on Sunday, adding to the 34-0 rout of the Patriots.

FOXBOROUGH, MA – OCTOBER 08: New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau scores on six-yard TD, sole catch of the day. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, MA – OCTOBER 08: New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau spikes the ball against New England Patriots. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

For a guy who braved a major health scare, it’s great to see Foster Moreau healthy and back to NFL action.

WATCH:

Foster Moreau’s first TD since beating cancer. What a moment 👏 pic.twitter.com/DUEnHABLEk — Raiders Report Mitchell Renz (@MitchellRenz365) October 8, 2023

In March, Foster Moreau revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer following a routine free-agency physical with the New Orleans Saints.

Moreau committed to seeking treatment for Hodgkin’s. Nearly four months later, Moreau announced his cancer was in full remission.

It was all New Orleans all Sunday. Moreau is a native of New Orleans, as is teammate and Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu. The LSU alums both scored on Sunday; Mathieu returned an interception for 27 yards for a pick-6.

The Saints usurped the 20-point mark for the first time this season against New England. Alvin Kamara was back to form Sunday in his second game back from suspension. Kamara’s 22 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown allowed the Saints offense to march in the first half, racking up a 21-0 advantage at the break.

New England spiraled all afternoon and pulled Mac Jones at the start of the fourth quarter. Jones ended his day 12-for-22 passing for 110 yards and two interceptions, positing questions about Jones’ future as QB1.

It was a day to remember for Foster and a day to forget for the Patriots.