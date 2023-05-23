Foster Moreau Is Back To NFL Football After Cancer Diagnosis

Videos by OutKick

There’s no stopping Foster Moreau — the 26-year-old tight end diagnosed with cancer in March and signed with the New Orleans Saints not long after.

Moreau stole the show Tuesday as he appeared at Saints OTAs, ready to play just two months after his cancer diagnosis.

Foster Moreau, Cancer Patient, Heads Back To Field

The then-free agent discovered he had Hodgkin’s Lymphoma during a routine check-up with the Saints amid a FA visit. Moreau, a trending name among tight ends, had his world flipped but managed to stay the course, get cancer treatment and find his way back to the football field.

Linking up with old Raiders teammate and new Saint Derek Carr, Foster Moreau was on the field catching passes Tuesday. He also sported a new jersey number (No. 82) as a throwback to his days at Jesuit High School.

A good look at Foster Moreau out at OTAs today #Saints pic.twitter.com/qfStnq1Zln — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) May 23, 2023

Former LSU & Jesuit TE Foster Moreau tries to put into words what it's like being back on the practice field just a couple of months after his Cancer diagnosis#LSU #Saints #NOLA pic.twitter.com/tkAtVVIUgo — Brian Holland (@BHollandSports) May 23, 2023

The New Orleans native looked at home on his first day at practice.

“The struggle that I had to face was more mental,” Moreau said after practice, as Audacy Sports’ Jeff Nowak relayed.

New Orleans didn’t sign Foster Moreau in May to inspire the ‘feel-good’ columns within the NFL media. The Saints offered him a contract to bring on a strong kid whose passion for football led him to tackle his cancer diagnosis head-on.

Moreau’s Value Goes Beyond Football

“I’m grateful for the support and thankful for people who have stood firm with me,” Foster Moreau said in his cancer announcement. “There hasn’t been a single step I’ve taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me, and I will continue to seek their guidance. That being said, I’ll go kick this thing’s a** and get back to doing what I love!”

The former LSU Tiger signed a contract with the Saints, including $8 million in guarantees and $3 million in incentives.

Moreau had a career-best season with the Raiders in 2022: logging 33 receptions for 420 yards and two touchdowns.

Most valuable to the team is Foster Moreau’s strength and determination — just ask Derek Carr.

TE Foster Moreau was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in April.



Nearly a month later, @fhmoreau was cleared to play and @derekcarrqb was so happy to see him out there again. 💛 (via @Saints, @Jeff_Nowak) pic.twitter.com/XWaJARlyBw — NFL (@NFL) May 23, 2023