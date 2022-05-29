Saint-Etienne Soccer Hooligans Storm The Pitch, Rush Players With Flares

Saint-Etienne fans felt the sting of defeat on Sunday after watching their team suffer a gutting loss in the relegation playoffs against Auxerre.

What ensued was a chaotic scene as Saint-Etienne fans stormed the pitch after the final PK to lose 5-4, and rushed their team’s players with active flares.

WATCH:

“Soon, we will announce significant news concerning the future of the club and our futures,” Saint-Etienne’s ownership stated after the wild scene.

Saint-Etienne was bumped down to Ligue 2 for the first time in over 20 years.

Meanwhile, Auxerre celebrated its return to Ligue 1 after a 10-year hiatus.

Stay tuned with OutKick as details of the story emerge.

