Sage Steele Appropriately Points Out Men Need To Stay Out Of Women’s Spaces

Videos by OutKick

Sage Steele continues to support women having their own spaces kept private from men.

Steele has become a major voice against males coming into women’s sports and dominating. In fact, she’s one of the most vocal voices in America when it comes to supporting women and protecting their spaces.

She made that clear again in a video that’s gaining steam online.

Sage Steele continues to be a voice for protecting women’s sports. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Sage Steele urges people to protect women’s spaces.

“This does not mean that you are anti-trans in any way. This means there is a difference, and women’s spaces are ours and men need to stay out. It’s just very simple to me, and people are making it tougher than it needs to be,” Steele explained on the latest episode of her podcast, appropriately titled “Make Women Female Again!”

The former ESPN star further explained, “I get texts all the time from people in our industry who all of us know who are like, ‘Man, I wish I could say that.’ And here’s the thing. I understand the fear. I stayed silent for so many years about so many things.”

Steele also talked about hypocrites who claim to love women’s sports but stay silent on the issue of males ruining them. You can watch her full comments below, and send me your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Funny how a little red hat that reads "Make Women Female Again" triggers so many ppl!

Speaking up about the importance of keeping biological men OUT of women's sports is NOT anti-trans. It's pro woman. And it's basic common sense. Full episode: https://t.co/ieGb7qj1ce pic.twitter.com/DeM4S8BENf — Sage Steele (@sagesteele) November 21, 2023

Steele and others are standing up.

While there’s still a long way to go, there’s no doubt it feels like the tide is turning as more and more people finally say enough is enough.

Gronk, Steele, Michele Tafoya and many others have spoken out against the insanity of letting bigger, faster and stronger males come in and dominate females.

I recently spoke to Tafoya about this very issue, and she didn’t mince words about the absolute nonsense of the situation. Lia Thomas dominated women in the pool, and ever since, the issue has become more and more polarizing with every new event.

With every person who speaks up, it seems like more and more people get the courage to do the same. Props to Steele and everyone else leading from the front.