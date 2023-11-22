Michele Tafoya Reveals Truth Behind NBC Exit, Slams Insanity Of Transgender Athletes | American Joyride

updated

Videos by OutKick

Michele Tafoya joined me on the latest episode of “American Joyride,” and nothing was off-limits.

I spoke with Michele about her exit from NBC, the absolute insanity of allowing men to dominate and destroy women’s sports, her thoughts on Americans praising Osama bin Laden, her special message for the OutKick family and her new football film.

This episode with Michele is definitely a bit of a change of pace from war heroes, but I think you guys are going to be every bit as captivated and entertained as I was while conducting the interview.

As always, grab your favorite drink, and then let’s roll!

What did you think of the episode with Michele Tafoya? Send me your feedback and thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com!

Also, make sure to catch plenty more “American Joyride” episodes below.

American JoyrideDavid HooksteadMichele TafoyaOutKick's American Joyride with David Hookstead

Written by David Hookstead

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture.

He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics.

Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.

Leave a Reply