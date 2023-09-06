Breaking News: Rory McIlroy Believes The European Ryder Cup Team Is Good

Videos by OutKick

Rory McIlroy, who will be leaned on heavily by Team Europe at this year’s Ryder Cup, has nothing but great things to say about the squad. His statement about his fellow teammates is as surprising as someone discovering that water is wet, but I suppose it’s all part of the build-up to the event in Rome.

McIlroy is teeing it up in this week’s Irish Open, his first start since the Tour Championship two weeks ago, and shared his positive and brief outlook on the European squad.

“You look at Viktor [Hovland] end of the season, with what Jon Rahm has done this year, myself, Tommy Fleetwood back to playing some of the best golf he’s played in a while, Tyrrell, Shane, Rosey,” McIlroy said.

“I think you’ve got a nice blend of experience and youth in the team.”

Rory McIlroy is excited about this year’s European Ryder Cup team. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

McIlroy’s Earth-shattering comments piggybacked off of those offered up by Padraig Harrington, who declared the European Ryder Cup team is “back.”

“I think Europe is very strong this year,” Harrington explained. “I think we’re back — I believe we’re back to the ’80s, the ’70s where our top players are actually the best players in the world. So I think the team is very strong. I think they’re very much in form.”

Again, none of these statements from McIlroy or Harrington are a surprise by any means. It’s not like anyone tied to Team Europe is going to say ‘eh, I don’t like the makeup of the team this year.’

Maybe what is surprising is Harrington’s explanation of Europe being back. Most would argue they never left.

Sure, the U.S. throttled the Euros at Whistling Straits two years ago, but the Americans haven’t won across the pond in 30 years. Since 1993, the Europeans have won nine of the 14 Ryder Cups played.

To Harrington’s credit, the European team on paper this year compared to the 2021 team is vastly superior with six players sitting inside the Top 14 in the Official World Golf Ranking.