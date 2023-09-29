Ryder Cup Captain Zach Johnson Getting Annihilated After Questionable Decisions, Nightmare Start From U.S. In Rome

Videos by OutKick

The opening foursome sessions of the 2023 Ryder Cup on Friday literally could not have gone worse for the Americans, and as captain of the U.S. team, Zach Johnson is taking all the heat.

The Europeans won all four of the opening matches in the most dominant fashion imaginable as the U.S. never took a lead in any of the matches. The Americans were quite literally shut out.

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton set the tone in the opening match with a 4&3 win over the friendly pairing of world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns. Viktor Hovland and rookie Ludvig Aberg beat Brian Harman and Max Homa by the same score. Only two of the four matches made it to the 17th hole on Friday morning before the Europeans closed out each match.

After going 0-4 Friday morning, the U.S. is now 2-16-2 in foursomes over their last five alternate shot sessions on European soil.

Putting yourself in a 0-4 hole while trying to win your first Ryder Cup on European soil since 1993 isn’t an ideal strategy, but it’s the reality the U.S. finds itself in.

Johnson wasn’t responsible for plenty of missed short putts, wayward tee shots, and chunked chips we saw out of the Americans on Friday morning, but as the captain, every finger gets pointed your direction when things go wrong.

Golf Fans On X Call Out U.S. Captain Zach Johnson

Americans all over the country getting up early all fired up to see how Team USA is doing in the Ryder Cup



Zach Johnson: pic.twitter.com/raMvgi9mVA — Joe O’Leary (@TheHQNerd) September 29, 2023

Zach Johnson should be prosecuted for treason to the fullest extent of the law — Molly (@FSUmollz) September 29, 2023

Why is Sam Burns playing? Zach Johnson will go down as one of the worst Ryder Cup captains in recent memory. — Bart Timilty (@BartonTimilty) September 29, 2023

Zach Johnson sitting 3 major champs and playing multiple rookies in the first session was certainly a bold strategy — Ben Reno (@ben_reno) September 29, 2023

Hindsight is always 20-20, but Sitting Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Wyndham Clark for morning foursomes looks like a horrendous call from Johnson. Not playing Patrick Cantlay in afternoon fourball, the player who led the PGA Tour in birdie average this season, seems questionable at best as well.

