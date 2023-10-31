Ryan Tannehill Seemed Genuinely Excited Watching Will Levis Probably Take His Job As Titans Starting QB

Videos by OutKick

Ryan Tannehill has started 61 games for the Tennessee Titans over the past five seasons, winning 38 of them (62% winning percentage). But, that run might be at the end. The Titans drafted Will Levis in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft and expected him to take over next season.

However, Tannehill suffered an injury and Levis played in his place on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Levis torched Atlanta’s defense for 238 yards and four touchdowns. He had twice as many touchdown passes in the game as Tannehill did in the first six games COMBINED this season.

Playing in place of an injured Ryan Tannehill, Will Levis of the Tennessee Titans threw four touchdown passes against the Atlanta Falcons. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Titans players loved what they saw out of the rookie and it’s going to be tough to go back to Tannehill after that performance.

Tannehill, who said after the team drafted Malik Willis that it’s not his job to mentor young quarterbacks, could easily be salty watching Levis take his job away.

But, he wasn’t. In fact, of all the Titans players impressed by Levis, Tannehill might be at the top of the list. And, he looked legitimately excited watching the rookie carve up the Atlanta defense.

#Titans QB Ryan Tannehill spent the Falcons game on the sidelines watching the guy who was drafted to replace him throw 4 TDs in his NFL debut.



High character stuff here seeing Tannehill celebrate with Will Levis after the 4th TD. pic.twitter.com/U6O4KJ3inH — Wes on Broadway (@TitansStats) October 31, 2023

It’s hard to fake genuine enthusiasm, and Tannehill doesn’t appear to be faking it. Plus, for a guy who doesn’t view it as his job to mentor his eventual replacement, Tannehill sure does seem eager to help Levis succeed.

Will Levis said Ryan Tannehill has been a huge help in his development process. pic.twitter.com/9z5l6BmOrr — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) October 31, 2023

Ryan Tannehill knows Will Levis is going to be the Tennessee Titans starting QB, the question is when

Ryan Tannehill is clearly a “team-first” guy, which is going to help him find his next job. Plenty of NFL teams can use a healthy Ryan Tannehill next season.

Obviously, he doesn’t want to sit out the rest of the season, but it might be in his — and the team’s — best interest.

Tennesee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill was pumped up watching Will Levis torch the Atlanta Falcons during Week 8 win. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

At this point, the Titans should see what they have in Will Levis. For Tannehill, he’s battled ankle injuries in each of the past two seasons.

The team is going to move on after the season, so Tannehill can use the time to get healthy for the next stage of his career.